Dragon Coins Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00220906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00086520 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

DRG is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.