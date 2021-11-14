DragonVein (DVC) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $84,232.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,622.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.10 or 0.01035399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.81 or 0.00273606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.00257310 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00028475 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

