Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stake Boosted by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,714 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,080 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

