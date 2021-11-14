Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00071275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00095375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,831.21 or 1.00241639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,636.68 or 0.07060304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

