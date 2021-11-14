Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DUFRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $5.61 on Friday. Dufry has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

