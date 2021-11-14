Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

