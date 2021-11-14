Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,330,000 after acquiring an additional 501,619 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of DNB opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -168.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.