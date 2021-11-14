Dusk Network Trading Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $130.28 million and $22.28 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00051900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00217157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00085325 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars.

