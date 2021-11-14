Dynamite Market Cap Reaches $123,478.04 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $123,478.04 and $81,643.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.10 or 0.00414850 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.41 or 0.01062134 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,540 coins and its circulating supply is 396,933 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.