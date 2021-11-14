e-Gulden (EFL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $151.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $151.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00416980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,519 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,257 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

