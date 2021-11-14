e-Money Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and $195,576.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00071299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00096220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,393.43 or 0.99936861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,545.90 or 0.07055114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

