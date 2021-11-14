Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $27,661,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 131.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 39.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.23%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

