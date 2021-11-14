eBoost Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,020.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $1,020.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.80 or 0.00422126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000080 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

