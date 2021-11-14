EchoLink (EKO) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $528,777.01 and approximately $27,052.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00217698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00086105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

