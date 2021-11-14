Edgeless Market Capitalization Reaches $7.28 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $2,960.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00218419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00086106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

