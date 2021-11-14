Edgeware (EDG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $538,063.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Edgeware has a market cap of $117.13 million and $538,063.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00220065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00085854 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,529,609,061 coins and its circulating supply is 5,879,536,104 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

