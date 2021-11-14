Efinity Token (EFI) Hits Market Cap of $264.46 Million

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00002416 BTC on exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $264.46 million and $14.32 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00051632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.05 or 0.00220464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00085905 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

