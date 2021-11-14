eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of eGain stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $358.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in eGain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in eGain by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.