Einsteinium Market Cap Hits $11.43 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and $41,961.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.79 or 0.00417826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,128,864 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

