Elamachain Reaches Market Cap of $4.10 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elamachain has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00051289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00220665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00086093 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,029,063 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

