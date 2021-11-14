Elitium Price Hits $3.71 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Elitium has a market cap of $103.39 million and approximately $496,391.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00005642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elitium has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00218350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

