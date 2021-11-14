Elrond (EGLD) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and $86.56 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $317.66 or 0.00488483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00146204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018257 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00080774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,727,543 coins and its circulating supply is 19,735,887 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

