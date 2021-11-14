Emercoin Price Tops $0.0580 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $15,057.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,388,696 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

