Emirex Token Market Capitalization Achieves $24.93 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $24.93 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00218959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00085673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

EMRX is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Buying and Selling Emirex Token

