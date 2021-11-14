Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Tops $0.0251

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $11.20 million and $72,497.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00071191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00074430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00096484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,720.04 or 1.00345293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.16 or 0.07037752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

