Energo (TSL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29,316.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Energo has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market cap of $234,023.58 and $29,316.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energo Profile

Energo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

