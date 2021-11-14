Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

