Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.0835 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $266,322.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00348314 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005328 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

