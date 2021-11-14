EnterCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,917.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $119,767.23 and $33,917.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00220294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00086491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

