Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 62,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 142.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 319,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE ETR opened at $101.60 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.