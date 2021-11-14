Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in S&P Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,081,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $453.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $476.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

