Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.91.

NYSE UNH opened at $458.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

