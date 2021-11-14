Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,992.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,845.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,672.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,923,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,074 shares of company stock valued at $510,888,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

