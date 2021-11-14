Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 6,776 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

