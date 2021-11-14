eosDAC Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $40,339.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

