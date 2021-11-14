EOSDT (EOSDT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $2.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00071191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00074430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00096484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,720.04 or 1.00345293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.16 or 0.07037752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

