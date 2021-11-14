Ergo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $295.73 million and $2.29 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $9.24 or 0.00014427 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,030.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,545.97 or 0.07099693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.81 or 0.00416695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.35 or 0.01032872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00086495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.68 or 0.00421178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.41 or 0.00273949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00259542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

