Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERO opened at C$23.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.