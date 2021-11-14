Ether Zero Market Cap Reaches $240,247.23 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $240,247.23 and approximately $10,524.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,689.81 or 0.07105034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00085872 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.