Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $817,575.21 and approximately $50,066.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00218119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

