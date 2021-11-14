Ethverse Hits One Day Volume of $7,353.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $7,353.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00403827 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001096 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.38 or 0.01032669 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

