EvenCoin (EVN) One Day Volume Hits $220,150.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $59,311.40 and $220,150.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $258.71 or 0.00399324 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001128 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $692.06 or 0.01068203 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

