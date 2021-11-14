EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $51,456.74 and $293,514.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.16 or 0.00404725 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001118 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $679.25 or 0.01032884 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

