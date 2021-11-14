ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $485.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $632,518.23 and approximately $485.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012795 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004110 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.