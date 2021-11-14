Exeedme Price Reaches $0.77 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $49.27 million and $2.52 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00073248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00095376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,607.16 or 0.99697569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,657.80 or 0.07078055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.