ExNetwork Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,888.00 (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. ExNetwork Token has a total market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $13,888.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00095346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,801.06 or 0.99981691 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,670.11 or 0.07096020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Coin Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community . ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExNetwork Token Coin Trading

