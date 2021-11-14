eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 182,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.80% of eXp World worth $45,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 11.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in eXp World by 187.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 20.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $638,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $535,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,000 shares of company stock worth $19,624,260 over the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

