Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Exponent worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $953,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5,679.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $792,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,367,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,208 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $124.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.00. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.24 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

