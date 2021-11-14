F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to announce sales of $9.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 million to $17.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $21.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million.

FSTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

