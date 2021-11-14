Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post sales of $553.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.80 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $453.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

FN stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $67.24 and a 12-month high of $122.53.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,027 shares of company stock worth $6,811,466 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $61,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

